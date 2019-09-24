Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Returns to Minnesota
Sherels signed a contract with the Vikings on Tuesday.
With Chad Beebe (ankle) now on injured reserve, the Vikings needed to find a reliable punt returner. Sherels gives them just that. The 31-year-old cornerback has long been one of the league's most dangerous returners and should be able to step right into a familiar situation and pick up where he left off. Last season, Sherels averaged 12 yards per punt return, fifth highest in the NFL.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Gallman's worth?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Waivers: Giant values
With Saquon Barkley on the sidelines, the Giants have a huge hole to fill, and so do Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Best Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.