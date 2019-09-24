Sherels signed a contract with the Vikings on Tuesday.

With Chad Beebe (ankle) now on injured reserve, the Vikings needed to find a reliable punt returner. Sherels gives them just that. The 31-year-old cornerback has long been one of the league's most dangerous returners and should be able to step right into a familiar situation and pick up where he left off. Last season, Sherels averaged 12 yards per punt return, fifth highest in the NFL.

