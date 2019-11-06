Sherels was signed by the Dolphins on Tuesday, the team's official site reports.

Sherels harnesses extensive special teams experience since joining the league as a rookie with the Vikings back in 2010, appearing in a total of 123 games to this point. The former Minnesota Gopher may not see much action at cornerback in Miami, but he could relieve wide receiver Jakeem Grant of return duties as the latter looks to get more involved in the offensive game plan.