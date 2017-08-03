Saints' Mark Ingram: Active as pass catcher

Ingram has been active in the passing game during the early stages of training camp, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.

The Saints signed Adrian Peterson to compete for early down work and drafted Alvin Kamara to contribute on passing downs, but Ingram's ability to play in all situations means he's still a clear favorite to lead the backfield in snaps and touches. Ingram is coming off a 2016 campaign in which he established career-high marks in rushing yards (1,043), yards per carry (5.1) and total touchdowns (10) while playing all 16 games for the first time since 2012. He also had his second-best marks for targets (57), receptions (46) and receiving yards (319), after establishing career highs in each category in 2015. The Saints could give him a similar workload this season while still finding important roles for Peterson and Kamara.