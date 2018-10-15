Saints' Mark Ingram: Could split work with Kamara
The Saints are hoping to keep the backfield touches between Ingram and Alvin Kamara more balanced in future weeks, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Despite Kamara's brilliant performance through the first four weeks of the season, it was Ingram who was surprisingly acted as the Saints' top back in Week 5 win over the Redskins. In his return from a four-game suspension, Ingram logged 18 touches (16 carries, two receptions) and scored twice, while Kamara finished with only six carries and three catches, both of which were season lows. The game script likely factored heavily into both players' usage, as the Saints raced out to a big lead in the second quarter and prioritized getting Ingram more work in the second half following his month-long layoff. In more competitive contests, it appears Ingram and Kamara will see similar involvement, as was the case throughout the 2017 campaign. Both backs were still stellar week-to-week fantasy options in the timeshare arrangement last season, and with the New Orleans offense looking like one of the NFL's more explosive units thus far in 2018, Ingram's value probably won't take a substantial hit, if any.
