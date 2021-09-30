Lattimore recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and an interception during Sunday's 28-13 win over the Patriots.

Lattimore missed Week 2 with the thumb injury but returned to action Sunday, and he grabbed his first pick of the year, led the team in tackles and played all 72 defensive snaps. The 25-year-old shouldn't be expected to post double-digit tackle totals most weeks and has limited IDP value, though his overall impact on the New Orleans defense cannot be understated.