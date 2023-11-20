Lattimore is still recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered in a Week 10 loss to the Vikings and he has an injury that is "going to take some time," according to a statement made by head coach Dennis Allen on Monday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Although the Saints' Week 11 bye kept Lattimore from missing a game and provided him more time to recover, it sounds like the Ohio State product may be questionable at best for the team's Week 12 return to the field against Atlanta. His status for Sunday should become clearer as the week progresses and the Saints release their first injury report.