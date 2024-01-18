Lattimore (ankle) appeared in 10 games during the 2023 regular season, totaling 48 tackles and eight passes defended, including one interception.

Lattimore missed the final seven games of the year while on IR with an ankle issue, and he's now appeared in 17 games across the last two regular seasons. The four-time Pro Bowler still finished fifth on the Saints in passes defended, though he came just short of tallying double-digit passes defended for the sixth time in his seven-year career.