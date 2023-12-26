Head coach Dennis Allen was non-committal about Lattimore (ankle) and it seems as if he won't return to practice this week, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore has missed the Saints' last five games with this ankle issue and it still seems as if he won't be returning to the field just yet. New Orleans is unlikely to open the Pro Bowl cornerback's 21-day practice window this week, so he'll have to wait until Week 18 to potentially make his return. The Saints are expected to continue rolling with Alontae Taylor, Paulson Adebo and Isaac Yiadom while Lattimore recovers from his ankle injury.