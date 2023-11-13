Lattimore suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Minnesota, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Considering Lattimore was carted into the locker room Sunday, and head coach Dennis Allen called the injury "fairly significant," according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, the news could be worse for the 27-year-old. However, he's still potentially facing a multi-game absence, and Rapoport stated he is considered week-to-week. Although the Saints are now headed into a bye and will not return to the field until Nov. 26 against the Falcons, which will mitigate the number of games, if any, Lattimore will likely miss.