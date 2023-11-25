The Saints placed Lattimore (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per John Hendrix of SI.com on Monday, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the high ankle sprain Lattimore sustained in Week 10 was "going to take some time" to heal. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four games and will be eligible to return Dec. 21 against the Rams on Thursday night football. Alontae Taylor should slide in as the starting cornerback alongside Paulson Adebo.