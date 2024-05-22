Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Wednesday that Lattimore (ankle) will be on the Saints' roster in 2024, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Lattimore missed the final seven games of the Saints' 2023 campaign due to an ankle injury, but it now seems as if he's been able to move past the issue. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback has been in trade rumors as of late, but after Allen's "positive conversation" with Lattimore regarding those rumors, he's expected to remain in New Orleans in 2024. Lattimore will presumably be the Saints' top cornerback once again next season, playing alongside Paulson Adebo and 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry.