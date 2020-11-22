Lattimore (abdomen), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, isn't expected to play, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Lattimore hasn't been playing up to his usual standard this season, but his expected absence is still notable as the Saints look to slow down the Falcons' aerial attack. With Lattimore out of the lineup, Patrick Robinson will likely be pressed into a starting role for the first time since Week 5.