Thomas (toe) is expected to be a full participant when training camp opens Wednesday, NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reports.

Thomas took part in OTAs and minicamp on a limited basis, and having him ready for training camp has always been the goal. It's another positive step in Thomas' return from three straight injury-ruined seasons. Thomas is now 30 years old but should be the focal point of the passing game as long as he's healthy. He went 16/171/3 in three games to begin last season before missing the rest of the year.