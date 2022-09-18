Thomas brought in six of nine targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Thomas paced the Saints in receptions on the afternoon, and he salvaged his fantasy day with a late seven-yard touchdown grab, already his third touchdown on the campaign. Two games in, Thomas looks to be at full health following a missed 2021 season due to his troublesome ankle, but it remains to be seen if it will be Jameis Winston, who is reportedly playing through multiple back fractures, or Andy Dalton throwing him the ball in a Week 3 road divisional matchup versus the Panthers next Sunday.