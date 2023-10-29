Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts due to an illness.

Thomas was a late addition to the injury report after practicing in full throughout the week. His status will become official roughly 90 minutes prior to the Saints 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Colts. If Thomas is out, it should open additional targets for the likes of Rashid Shaheed and potentially Keith Kirkwood or even Taysom Hill (chest) -- who is questionable himself.