Thomas (ankle) was at the team facility Wednesday but didn't participate in practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

His presence at voluntary practices is a sign Thomas is back on decent terms with the team, but his ankle remains a significant concern after he missed a big chunk of 2020 and all of 2021. Coach Dennis Allen acknowledged in early May that the wideout still had "a few hurdles" to clear in the rehab process, but both Allen and GM Micky Loomis said they expect Thomas to be part of the team this season. It's possible he's targeting training camp for a return to practice.