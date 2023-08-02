According to John DeShazier of the Saints' official site, Thomas, who was cleared to practice in full during training camp, said Tuesday that he feels like he's "trending in the right direction," and, "taking every day one day at a time..." as he works continues to work his way back from nearly a two-season long hiatus.

Thomas played just 10 games over the last three regular seasons for the Saints, as numerous injuries and subsequent surgeries plagued him during this span. DeShazier adds that the 30-year-old wideout has looked impressive during team drills and one-on-one sessions in training camp; however, it makes sense that Thomas doesn't talk like he's completely regained the same physical form from his 2018 and 2019 All-Pro campaigns. The Saints also appear to be prioritizing Thomas' long-term availability during training camp. Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday, "There's a number of guys that we have some planned limited practice days, some planned extra days off. We've got a plan for [Thomas]." It's unclear if this precautionary practice schedule will impact Thomas' development and familiarity with new starting quarterback Derek Carr, though avoiding potential re-injury or setbacks will likely go a long way toward maximizing the wideout's effectiveness, and fantasy value, this coming season.