Gillislee may get some competition in the backfield before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

With Gillislee and Alvin Kamara left as the only running backs on the 53-man roster, there's been some speculation about the former Patriot handling a sizable chunk of the rushing workload Week 1. It's still a possibility, but there's also some chance the Saints promote Boston Scott or Jonathan Williams from the practice squad before Sunday to serve as the No. 2 back against Tampa Bay.