Saints' Mike Gillislee: May be getting competition
Gillislee may get some competition in the backfield before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
With Gillislee and Alvin Kamara left as the only running backs on the 53-man roster, there's been some speculation about the former Patriot handling a sizable chunk of the rushing workload Week 1. It's still a possibility, but there's also some chance the Saints promote Boston Scott or Jonathan Williams from the practice squad before Sunday to serve as the No. 2 back against Tampa Bay.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...