Adebo recorded nine solo tackles (10 total) and a pass defensed in the Saints' 30-22 loss to the Rams on Thursday.

The cornerback also played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the 10th time in the 13 games he's played this season. The third-year pro has 65 tackles, 16 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2023.