Adebo logged nine total tackles (five solo) and two pass deflections in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings.

Adebo recorded a season-high nine total tackles in Week 10, tying Demario Davis for New Orleans' leading tackler in Sunday's loss. The third-year cornerback is having the best season of his career, already setting career-highs in interceptions (four), pass deflections (13) and forced fumbles (two) through eight games. Expect Adebo to continue causing problems for opposing offenses as the year goes on.