Adebo logged nine total tackles (five solo) and two pass deflections in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings.
Adebo recorded a season-high nine total tackles in Week 10, tying Demario Davis for New Orleans' leading tackler in Sunday's loss. The third-year cornerback is having the best season of his career, already setting career-highs in interceptions (four), pass deflections (13) and forced fumbles (two) through eight games. Expect Adebo to continue causing problems for opposing offenses as the year goes on.
More News
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Forces three turnovers in win•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Snags interception in win•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Seven tackles in Thursday's loss•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Limited practice Wednesday•