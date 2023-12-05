Adebo recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 33-28 loss versus the Lions.

Adebo tallied seven-plus tackles for the fourth time in his last six games in Week 13, and he tied for the team lead in that category Sunday. He's on pace for the best season of his career, but he's still not on the IDP radar in most formats heading into a Week 14 matchup versus the Panthers.