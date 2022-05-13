Turner (shoulder) has been a regular at the Saints' practice facility during the voluntary portion of the offseason program, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It's not clear where Turner is at in his recovery from an unspecified shoulder injury that ended his rookie season after five game appearances. However, it sounds like he has been active in his rehab, and Turner did not have any noticeable protective brace on his shoulder at a recent Saints charity event. When healthy, the 2021 first-round pick is expected to be one of the first defensive ends in the rotation behind Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport.