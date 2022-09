Tuttle tallied nine tackles (two solo), a half-sack and pass defensed in the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tuttle's nine tackles were a career high, besting his previous top total of six. Although the effort came in a loss, he was also integral in helping hold Leonard Fournette to just 65 yards on 24 carries. The fourth-year-pro will look to keep rolling in Week 3 against the Panthers.