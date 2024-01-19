Kpassagnon appeared in all 17 games during the 2023 regular season, tallying 19 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Kpassagnon played every regular-season game for the first time with the Saints, as he missed 11 games over the previous two campaigns. The 29-year-old still logged nine fewer tackles than the 2022 campaign when he tallied a career-high 28. Kpassagnon provided considerably more production than younger defensive ends Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey, though these three will likely compete for a rotational role heading into the 2024 campaign.