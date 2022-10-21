Hill completed both of his pass attempts for 48 yards, rushed three times for nine yards and secured his only target for a three-yard touchdown in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Hill turned in another trademark performance that saw him involved in all three phases of offense. The versatile veteran was able to also find the end zone as a receiver on a three-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter, giving him his first score in that capacity since 2020. Irrespective of whether it's Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston under center for New Orleans, it appears head coach Dennis Allen will continue to deploy Hill in the versatile role that's worked well in nearly every game thus far, although his typically limited touches always have the potential to cap his value.