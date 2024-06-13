Hill agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

It's a simple restructure, converting 2024 base salary into a signing bonus to push some of his cap hit from the current season into future years. Early reports from training camp suggested new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was giving Hill more chances as a running back or fullback, but Hill could now see a lot of snaps at tight end following Thursday's announcement that Juwan Johnson will need foot surgery. The Saints hope Johnson will be ready by Week 1, but it sounds like far from a sure thing. Either way, it may be tough to get a good read on Hill's role under a new coordinator until the season is actually underway.