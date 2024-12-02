Hill is on track to miss the remainder of the season after tests Monday confirmed that he sustained a significant left knee injury in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though a precise diagnosis of the injury likely won't be provided until interim head coach Darren Rizzi addresses the media, Hill's knee issue is apparent severe enough to sideline him for the final five games of the regular season and any potential playoff run that might follow. The 34-year-old Hill suffered four season-ending injuries during his collegiate career, but he's mostly been able to avoid extended absences since entering the professional ranks as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Hill had proven to be a versatile weapon for the Saints this season, contributing on special teams while also handling a variety of assignments on offense. He'll conclude the 2024 campaign with 278 rushing yards, 187 receiving yards on 23 catches and two completions for 21 passing yards while scoring six touchdowns over his eight appearances.