Smith is listed as a second-stringer behind Ted Ginn Jr. on the Saints first unofficial depth chart, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

While it is typically unwise to read much into unofficial depth charts, particularly this early in training camp, Smith's depth-chart positioning does not come as a big surprise. The rookie out of Central Florida has been drawing rave reviews this offseason, and the recent release of Brandon Coleman likely solidifies his role as the Saints' No. 4 receiver. A standout deep threat in college, Smith profiles as a an analog to Ginn, and should any of the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart (Michael Thomas, Ginn, Cameron Meredith) succumb to injury, Smith could quickly land on the fantasy radar in many leagues.