Smith left Sunday's contest versus the Buccaneers with an ankle injury, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith didn't impact the box score before his departure, when he was deemed doubtful to return with just minutes left in the game. Considering he was playing for the first time since suffering an ankle issue Week 2, the Saints may be forced to consider another stretch of rehab and recovery for the second-year wide receiver.