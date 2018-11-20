Smith (foot) was officially listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice session, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith was not present at the portion of practice open to the media Tuesday, so it appears he entered the mix later on when the practice was closed off. It's a slightly more encouraging sign for the rookie wideout after he was a non-participant in Monday's estimated session. Coming off a season and career-best 10-catch performance against the Eagles, Smith's practice status Wednesday should provide a better outlook on his availability for the Turkey Day matchup with the Falcons.