Smith caught two of four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

He caught his second touchdown in three weeks, though he was only targeted four times on a day Drew Brees tossed 40 passes. Smith looked like he was going to be the hero of an intense shootout, crossing the goal line with just over 50 seconds remaining in the contest to put New Orleans up 46-45. Instead, the Niners marched down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired, spoiling New Orleans' comeback. Smith's arrow has been trending up over the last several weeks, but he's extremely difficult to trust on a weekly basis, especially in the fantasy playoffs.