Smith (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle in the Week 5 win over the Buccaneers and looks to be trending toward his fourth absence of the season Friday in Chicago. If that's the case, Austin Carr and Lil'Jordan Humphrey could split No. 3 receiver duties again, but that duo has combined to draw only one target across 144 offensive snaps this season.

