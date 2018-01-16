McDougald had 75 tackles (51 solo) in 16 games with the Seahawks in 2017.

McDougald signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks last spring and proved an important piece with Kam Chancellor (neck) missing the final seven games of the season. The 27-year-old totaled nine starts on the season and will enter the 2018 season as a free agent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories