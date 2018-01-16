Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Records 75 tackles in 2017
McDougald had 75 tackles (51 solo) in 16 games with the Seahawks in 2017.
McDougald signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks last spring and proved an important piece with Kam Chancellor (neck) missing the final seven games of the season. The 27-year-old totaled nine starts on the season and will enter the 2018 season as a free agent.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Cleared to play•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Records 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Likely shifting to strong safety•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Will start Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Bradley McDougald: Career-high 91 tackles in 2016•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...