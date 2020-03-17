Seahawks' Branden Jackson: Receives tender as RFA
Jackson received a contract tender for 2020 from the Seahawks on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jackson worked in a rotational role for most of 2019 and totaled 20 tackles (14 solo) and two sacks in 15 games. The 27-year-old can still receive offer sheets from other interested teams as a restricted free agent.
