Seahawks' Branden Jackson: Officially signs contract tender
Jackson officially signed his contract tender Tuesday, Ben Arthur of SeattlePI.com reports.
Seattle tendered the 27-year-old as a restricted free agent in March, and he'll remain with the team after not receiving an offer sheet from any other clubs. Jackson served in a rotational role for most of 2019 and had 20 total tackles and two sacks in 15 games.
