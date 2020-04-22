Play

Jackson officially signed his contract tender Tuesday, Ben Arthur of SeattlePI.com reports.

Seattle tendered the 27-year-old as a restricted free agent in March, and he'll remain with the team after not receiving an offer sheet from any other clubs. Jackson served in a rotational role for most of 2019 and had 20 total tackles and two sacks in 15 games.

