The Seahawks placed Jackson (head) on injured reserve Sunday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Jackson suffered a brutal head injury that sent him to the hospital during a mock game Aug. 23. He'll be able to play again this year if he reaches an injury settlement with the Seahawks, but his primary focus is getting healthy.
