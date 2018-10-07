Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive Sunday
Prosise is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The 2016 third-rounder has logged three catches for 22 yards in three games to date, but has yet to record a carry in that span. He's clearly off the fantasy radar for now.
