Prosise signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Prosise spent three weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad back in January. Prior to that he suited up for 10 regular-season games with the Texans, during which span he recorded 10 carries for 19 yards, plus five catches for 18 yards and a score. With both Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy possibly moving on in free agency, Prosise could get a chance to compete for a reserve role this offseason.