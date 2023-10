Cross (toe) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Cross missed three games after suffering a toe injury during Seattle's Week 1 loss to the Rams, but he seems to have moved past the issue, as he started during the team's Week 5 contest and has no injury designation ahead of Sunday. The 2022 first-round pick is expected to slide back into his role as the Seahawks' starting left tackle.