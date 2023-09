Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Cross (toe) won't play in Sunday's game at the Lions, Stacy Jo Rost of SeattleSports.com reports.

Despite reportedly making good progress in his recovery from the toe injury he sustained in Week 1, Cross will have to sit out at least one game as he deals with the issue. With other starting tackle Abraham Lucas on IR, Seattle will have to get creative on its offensive line until Cross is healthy enough to play again.