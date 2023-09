Cross is considered week-to-week with turf toe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cross was carted off the field in Sunday's contest against the Rams and did not return. X-rays after the game didn't show major damage but the 2022 first-round pick could miss time. Rapaport also notes that the Seahawks are bringing 41-year-old Jason Peters in for a visit Tuesday after injuries to Cross and Abraham Lucas (knee).