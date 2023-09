Cross (toe) is listed as doubtful ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The ninth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely miss his third consecutive game, as he continues to recover from the toe injury he suffered during Seattle's Week 1 loss to the Rams. If Cross does miss Monday night's contest, Stone Forsythe is expected to continue filling in at left tackle.