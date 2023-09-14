Cross (toe) did not participate at the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross was forced to miss Seattle's first practice of the week after being carted off the field in Week 1 with a sprained toe. Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the offensive lineman is "hurting" and that it's going to be a "challenge" for him to play in Week 2, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Fellow offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (kneecap) was placed on injured reserve while veteran Jason Peters was signed to the practice squad earlier this week.