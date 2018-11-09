Seahawks' Chris Carson: Headed for game-time decision
Coach Pete Carroll suggested Carson (hip) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carson was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday after aggravating his hip injury during the first half of Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers. He'll likely be a limited participant if he returns to practice Friday, with a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report all but inevitable. Mike Davis will be in line for a hefty workload if Carson is ruled out prior to Sunday's 4:25 EST kickoff.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Doesn't practice again Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Held out of practice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Considered 'day-to-day'•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Uncertain for Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Doubtful with hip injury•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Cleared to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...