Coach Pete Carroll suggested Carson (hip) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carson was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday after aggravating his hip injury during the first half of Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers. He'll likely be a limited participant if he returns to practice Friday, with a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report all but inevitable. Mike Davis will be in line for a hefty workload if Carson is ruled out prior to Sunday's 4:25 EST kickoff.

