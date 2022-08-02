Bryant has impressed the coaching staff so far at training camp, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. "Really sharp in his attention to detail," defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. "Good football sense and awareness for a young football player."

Bryant has showcased his ball tracking ability during the early portion of training camp, as he has broken up multiple passes against much larger receivers. The coaching staff is taking notice, too. However, Bryant is still showing flashes that he's a rookie, so the fourth-rounder may need some refining before he takes over a starting job in Seattle. He certainly has the tools and instincts to secure the role in due time, though.