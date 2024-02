Bryant recorded 18 tackles (14 solo) across nine games during the 2023 season.

Bryant struggled with a toe injury over the summer and ended up missing eight games with the issue this year. He started two games before aggravating the injury in Week 2, and he never played more than 33 percent of the defensive snaps over the final seven games this year. He'll need to prove his health and his defensive prowess to earn a roster spot in 2024.