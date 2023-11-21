Bryant (toe) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The nickel cornerback now has a 21-day window in which to practice before he needs to return to the active roster, and he was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report, per Boyle. Bryant would have to stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season if he's not activated. The second-year player recorded 11 tackles in two games before being sidelined with the toe injury.