Gillaspia (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Gillaspia's designation for Sunday's contest versus Tampa Bay doesn't come as a surprise, after it's been recently revealed that the 27-year-old is slated to undergo knee surgery following the injury he sustained during the team's Week 9 matchup in Arizona. Gillaspia has primarily operated on special teams thus far in 2022, so his absence isn't expected to alter Seattle's defensive game plan in Week 10.