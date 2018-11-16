Jordan (knee) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Jordan was able to log two full practice sessions to end the week, so his lack of availability for Thursday Night Football is unexpected. It remains to be seen whether the rotational defensive end aggravated his knee injury during practice or the Seahawks are simply taking a cautious approach to Jordan's recovery. As long as Jordan remains sidelined, Branden Jackson will serve as the top backup to starter Quinton Jefferson.

