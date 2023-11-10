Metcalf (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Metcalf was held out of practice Thursday after a full session Wednesday, and we now have confirmation that his absence was a matter of caution/rest rather than being indicative of a setback. He played more than three-fourths of Seattle's snaps on offense the past two weeks, showing no obvious workload limitations after missing Week 7 with a hip injury suffered Week 6. The production has been less impressive, amounting to six catches for 117 yards on 18 targets the past two weeks and averages of 4.0 catches and 64.9 yards for the season.